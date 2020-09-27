HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported two additional cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths, bringing the total death total to five, according to the state Department of Health.
Centre County reported 162 new cases, Blair reported 19 and two additional deaths, Cambria reported seven cases, and Jefferson reported one new case.
Elk County reported one less case than it did on Friday.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
Cases by county in 6 News’ viewing area are listed below:
- Blair — 667 cases and 18 deaths
- Cambria — 567 cases and 7 deaths
- Centre — 2,393 cases and 11 deaths
- Clearfield — 319 cases and 5 deaths
- Elk — 71 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 112 cases and 3 deaths
DOH on Saturday confirmed there were 1,029 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 155,232. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
Allegheny is reporting an increase of 102 cases.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Sept. 19 and Sept. 25 is 182,437 with 5,520 positive cases. There were 26,337 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., Sept. 25. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
There are 8,103 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 22 new deaths reported.