HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported an additional 19 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the state Department of Health. There were also no new deaths reported within the county.
In the tri-county region, Elk County reported seven new cases and no deaths. Jefferson County did not report any new cases. However, two more deaths were reported.
Centre County added 33 new cases and no deaths. Blair County reported an additional 15 cases and two deaths, while Cambria County reported 14 new cases and no deaths.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 10,562 cases and 298 deaths
- Cambria — 11,616 cases and 389 deaths
- Centre — 12,786 cases and 208 deaths
- Clearfield — 6,214 cases and 114 deaths
- Elk — 2,315 cases and 35 deaths
- Jefferson — 2,774 cases and 89 deaths
DOH on Thursday confirmed there were 2,356 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 922,990.
There are 1,972 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 433 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,800 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25. However, the current 14-day average is just below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Feb. 12 stood at 6.5%.
As of Feb. 24, there were 81 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 23,868 deaths attributed to COVID-19.