HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend — 13 on Saturday and five on Sunday — according to the state Department of Health.
Elk County reported one case and Jefferson reported seven in the same time frame.
There were no coronavirus-related deaths reported in the tri-county region.
Blair County reported an increase of 52 new cases and one death. Centre County reported 25 new cases. Cambria County reported 32 new cases.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 13,288 cases and 335 deaths
- Cambria — 14,467 cases and 430 deaths
- Centre —16,772 cases and 222 deaths
- Clearfield — 8,530 cases and 146 deaths
- Elk — 2,855 cases and 39 deaths
- Jefferson — 3,299 cases and 98 deaths
DOH confirmed there were 1,658 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and 856 new cases on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 1,195,869.
There are 1,261 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 293 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is coming down, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of May 7 stood at 5.3%.
As of May 21, there were 39 new deaths and on May 22 there were 13 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,042 deaths attributed to COVID-19.