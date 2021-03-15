HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 16 additional cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to the state Department of Health.
Jefferson and Elk counties reported three cases each. There were no deaths reported in the tri-county area.
Centre County reported 17 additional cases, Blair County reported five, and Cambria County reported two.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 10,815 cases and 305 deaths
- Cambria — 11,958 cases and 402 deaths
- Centre — 13,421 cases and 214 deaths
- Clearfield — 6,639 cases and 121 deaths
- Elk — 2,370 cases and 36 deaths
- Jefferson — 2,860 cases and 90 death
DOH on Monday confirmed there were 1,388 additional positive cases of COVID-19, in addition to 1,914 new cases reported Sunday, March 14, for a two-day total of 3,302 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 961,456.
There are 1,433 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 295 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,500 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25. However, the current 14-day average is now also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 5 stood at 5.7%.
As of Saturday, March 13, there were 13 new deaths and as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, March 14, there was one new death identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 24,587 deaths attributed to COVID-19.