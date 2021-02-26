HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported an additional 16 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the state Department of Health.
Clearfield County also did not report any new deaths.
In the tri-county region, Elk and Jefferson counties reported eight and four new cases, respectively. Each county did not report any new deaths.
Centre and Cambria counties reported 39 new cases each, with Cambria County reporting two deaths and Centre County no deaths. Blair County reported 18 new cases and no deaths.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 10,580 cases and 298 deaths
- Cambria — 11,655 cases and 391 deaths
- Centre — 12,825 cases and 208 deaths
- Clearfield — 6,230 cases and 114 deaths
- Elk — 2,323 cases and 35 deaths
- Jefferson — 2,778 cases and 89 deaths
DOH on Friday confirmed there were 3,346 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 926,336.
There are 1,962 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 421 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,900 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25. However, the current 14-day average is just below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Feb. 12 stood at 6.5%.
As of Feb. 25, there were 69 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 23,937 deaths attributed to COVID-19.