HARRISBURG — Clearfield County added 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Monay and no additional deaths, according to the state Department of Health.
In the tri-county region, Elk and Jefferson counties each reported two additional cases and no deaths.
Neighboring Blair County added 36 new cases and one death. Centre County added 10 new cases, and Cambria County added 19 new cases.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 12,672 cases and 324 deaths
- Cambria — 13,841 cases and 418 deaths
- Centre — 16,411 cases and 220 deaths
- Clearfield — 8,225 cases and 139 deaths
- Elk — 2,812 cases and 38 deaths
- Jefferson — 3,210 cases and 95 deaths
DOH on Monday confirmed there were 1,728 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,158,486.
There are 2,161 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 479 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is starting to come down, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 23 stood at 7.6%.
As of May 2, there was one new death identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 26,276 deaths attributed to COVID-19.