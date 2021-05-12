HARRISBURG — Clearfield County added 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health.
In the tri-county region, Elk County added two new cases and Jefferson added four. There were no deaths reported.
Blair County added 27 new cases, Cambria County added 34 new cases and to additional deaths, and Centre County added 13 new cases.
The total number of cases for Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 13,011 cases and 330 deaths
- Cambria — 14,177 cases and 424 deaths
- Centre — 16,627 cases and 220 deaths
- Clearfield — 8,405 cases and 143 deaths
- Elk — 2,834 cases and 39 deaths
- Jefferson — 3,262 cases and 97 deaths
DOH confirmed there were 2,179 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,179,251.
There are 1,751 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 406 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is coming down, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 30 stood at 6.6%.
As of May 11, there were 52 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 26,659 deaths attributed to COVID-19.