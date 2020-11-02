HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and Monday, according to the state Department of Health.
Neighboring Elk County reported 26 new cases and Jefferson County reported 15 over the two days. DOH does not provide daily reports on Sundays.
Blair County reported 153 cases, Cambria reported 46 cases, and Centre reported 45 cases and one additional death.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below:
- Blair County –1,529 cases and 32 deaths
- Cambria County –1,249 cases 9 deaths
- Centre County –4,317 cases and 19 deaths
- Clearfield County –513 cases and 7 deaths
- Elk County –203 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson County –232 cases and 4 deaths
DOH on Monday confirmed there were 2,060 new cases, in addition to 1,909 new cases reported Sunday, Nov. 1 for a two-day total of 3,969 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 211,996.
Daily increases are now the highest they have ever been since the start of the pandemic.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days is 257,836 with 15,907 positive cases. There were 35,182 test results reported to the department through Oct. 31 and 25,395 test results reported to the department through Nov. 1.
There were five new deaths reported Sunday, Nov. 1, and six new deaths reported for Monday, Nov. 2 for a total of 8,823 deaths attributed to COVID-19.