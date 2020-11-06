HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported double-digit positive cases once again, as the state Department of Health said Friday the county received 14 new positive COVID-19 cases.
Centre County reported the highest amount of new cases with 79. Cambria County added 46 new cases and Blair County added 38. Elk and Jefferson counties also added double-digit totals — with 15 and 10 cases, respectively.
Blair and Centre counties also added another death to each of their totals.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 1,771 cases and 34 deaths
- Cambria — 1,456 cases and 12 deaths
- Centre — 4,500 cases and 21 deaths
- Clearfield — 568 cases and 7 deaths
- Elk — 250 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 271 cases and 4 deaths
DOH on Friday confirmed there were 3,384 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 223,950. This is the highest daily increase of cases.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between Oct. 30 and Nov. 5 is 301,056 with 17,690 positive cases. There were 49,528 test results reported to the department through Nov. 5. This is a record high number of PCR test results reported to the department.
There are 8,975 deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 38 new deaths reported.