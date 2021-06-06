HARRISBURG — Clearfield County added 14 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death since Friday, according to the state Department of Health.
Elk County had no new cases in the three-day period but added one additional death on Friday. Jefferson County added two new cases.
Cambria County added 33 new cases and two deaths. Centre County added eight cases. Blair County added 30 cases.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 13,480 cases and 339 deaths
- Cambria — 14,691 cases and 434 deaths
- Centre — 16,875 cases and 224 deaths
- Clearfield — 8,613 cases and 148 deaths
- Elk — 2,865 cases and 40 deaths
- Jefferson — 3,335 cases and 99 deaths
The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed there were 703 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, 488 on Saturday and 402 new cases on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 1,205,692.
There are 767 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 180 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per continues to drop, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of May 21 stood at 3.8%.
As of Thursday, June 3, there were 30 new deaths, on Friday and five on Saturday identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,534 deaths attributed to COVID-19.