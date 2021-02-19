HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 14 additional cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Friday, according to the state Department of Health.
In the tri-county region, Jefferson and Elk counties reported 16 and three cases, respectively. No deaths were reported with each.
Centre County reported 50 new cases and no deaths. Cambria County reported an additional 39 cases and no deaths, while Blair County reported 23 new cases and two deaths.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 10,483 cases and 292 deaths
- Cambria — 11,460 cases and 387 deaths
- Centre — 12,519 cases and 206 deaths
- Clearfield — 6,106 cases and 113 deaths
- Elk — 2,284 cases and 35 deaths
- Jefferson — 2,740 cases and 85 deaths
DOH on Friday confirmed there were 2,778 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 908,773.
There are 2,124 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 467 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,400 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25, 2020. However, the current 14-day average is comparable to what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Feb. 5 stood at 8.0%.
As of Feb. 18, there were 67 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 23,480 deaths attributed to COVID-19.