HARRISBURG — The number of COVID-19 cases in the region continues to skyrocket along with the numbers across the state and nation.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Saturday confirmed there were 6,778 additional positive cases of COVID-19, and 7,075 on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 309,639.
Clearfield County reported 130 additional cases over the weekend — 70 on Saturday and 60 on Sunday. Clearfield County also reported two additional deaths.
Jefferson reported 40 total cases and one more death, and Elk reported 22 cases in the same time period.
Cambria County reported 326 cases and eight deaths, Blair reported 248 cases and two deaths, and Centre reported 216 cases and two additional deaths.
The total number of cases so far in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 3,353 cases and 52 deaths
- Cambria — 3,203 cases and 40 deaths
- Centre — 5,718 cases and 35 deaths
- Clearfield — 1,206 cases and 10 deaths
- Elk — 429 cases and 3 deaths
- Jefferson — 561 cases and 5 deaths
The state has reached levels seen in May when hospitalizations were at their highest. As of Saturday, 661 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 1,900 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 6 stood at 9.6%.
As of Nov. 20, there were 112 new deaths reported for a total of 9,801 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.