HARRISBURG — Clearfield County added 13 additional cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health.
Clearfield County has had four coronavirus-related deaths in less than a week.
Elk County and Jefferson County each added four new cases but no deaths.
Blair County added 14 new cases, Cambria County added 20 new cases, and Centre County added 14 new cases. None of those counties reported any deaths.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair –13,739 total cases and 346 deaths
- Cambria –15,121 total cases and 442 deaths
- Centre –17,308 total cases and 229 deaths
- Clearfield –8,948 total cases and 161 deaths
- Elk –2,932 total cases and 41 deaths
- Jefferson –3,430 total cases and 99 deaths
DOH on Tuesday there were 2,027 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,253,992.
There are 1,196 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 316 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase again.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug 6 stood at 6.0%.
As of Aug. 16, there were 27 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,993 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to the CDC, as of Aug. 16, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered, and 64.3% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.