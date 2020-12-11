HARRISBURG — While the state Department of Health reported 12,745 new coronavirus cases in the state on Friday, Clearfield County added 128 cases to that total.
Clearfield County did not report any deaths.
Jefferson County reported 53 cases and two deaths, while Elk County reported 34 cases.
Cambria County reported 305 additional cases and 11 deaths, Centre County reported 302 cases and six deaths, and Blair County reported 210 cases and three deaths.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 5,808 cases and 100 deaths
- Cambria — 6,709 cases and 133 deaths
- Centre — 7,456 cases and 96 deaths
- Clearfield — 2,618 cases and 25 deaths
- Elk — 801 cases and 10 deaths
- Jefferson — 1,331 cases and 11 deaths
DOH on Friday confirmed there were 12,745 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 470,034.
There are 5,877 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,218 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,500 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 27 stood at 14.4%.
As of Dec. 10, there were 225 new deaths reported for a total of 12,235 deaths attributed to COVID-19.