HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday along with two additional deaths, according to the state Department of Health.
Jefferson County reported six new cases and Elk County reported four.
Cambria County reported 53 new cases and one death, Blair County reported 37 new cases and one death, and Centre County reported 37 cases.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair —13,155 cases and 333 deaths
- Cambria — 14,356 cases and 429 deaths
- Centre — 16,726 cases and 222 deaths
- Clearfield — 8,480 cases and 145 deaths
- Elk — 2,851 cases and 39 deaths
- Jefferson — 3,283 cases and 98 deaths
DOH on Tuesday confirmed there were 1,730 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,188,845.
There are 1,436 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 342 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is coming down, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of May 7 stood at 5.3%.
As of May 17, there were 38 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 26,871 deaths attributed to COVID-19.