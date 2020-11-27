HARRISBURG — Over the two days of the Thanksgiving holiday, Clearfield County reported an additional 108 new COVID-19 cases, according to the state Department of Health.
Over the two-day period, Cambria County gained 360 new cases and Blair County gained 288. Centre County added an additional 174 cases, Jefferson County added 50 and Elk County added 28.
Each county except Jefferson reported new deaths, with Centre County recording 10 deaths, Cambria County reporting six deaths, Blair County reporting three and Elk County reporting two.
Clearfield County added one death — making 11 in total.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 3,911 cases and 62 deaths
- Cambria — 4,014 cases and 57 deaths
- Centre — 6,142 cases and 48 deaths
- Clearfield — 1,368 cases and 11 deaths
- Elk – 509 cases and 6 deaths
- Jefferson – 694 cases and 6 deaths
DOH today confirmed there were 7,360 new cases, in addition to 8,425 new cases reported Thursday for a two-day total of 15,785 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 343,614.
There are 4,087 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 877 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 13 stood at 11.1%.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Nov. 20-26 is 464,069 with 38,851 positive cases. There were 58,103 test results reported to the department through Nov. 25 and 57,971 test results reported to the department through Nov. 26.
As of Wednesday, there were 118 new deaths and as of Thursday, there were 21 new deaths reported — for a total of 10,234 deaths attributed to COVID-19.