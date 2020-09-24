HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported one additional case of COVID-19 and one more coronavirus-related death, bringing the death total to three, according to the state Department of Health.
Centre County reported 124 additional cases, Blair reported 22, Cambria reported seven, and Elk and Jefferson counties each reported two new cases.
The number of total cases for Clearfield County and neighboring areas are listed below:
- Blair — 631 cases and 16 deaths
- Cambria — 560 cases and 7 deaths
- Centre — 2,202 cases and 11 deaths
- Clearfield — 314 cases and 3 deaths
- Elk — 71 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 111 cases and 3 deaths
DOH on Thursday confirmed 853 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 153,397. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Sept. 17 and Sept. 23 is 183,360 with 5,554 positive cases. There were 27,784 test results reported to the department through Sept. 23. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
There are 8,079 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 17 new deaths reported.