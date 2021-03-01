HARRISBURG — Clearfield County added 19 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to the state Department of Health.
Elk County reported three additional cases and Jefferson County reported one.
Cambria County reported 10 more cases, Blair County reported seven and Centre County reported six.
There were no coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Progressland region on Monday.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 10,615 cases and 298 deaths
- Cambria — 11,689 cases and 394 deaths
- Centre — 12,944 cases and 209 deaths
- Clearfield — 6,284 case and 114 deaths
- Elk — 2,332 cases and 35 deaths
- Jefferson — 2,786 cases and 90 deaths
DOH on Monday confirmed there were 1,628 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 933,270.
There are 1,720 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 374 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,000 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25. However, the current 14-day average is now also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Feb. 19 stood at 6.3%.
As of Feb. 27, there were 21 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 24,026 deaths attributed to COVID-19.