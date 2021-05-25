Clearfield Community Pool is opening this Memorial Day weekend for another season for local families and out-of-town guests.
Opening Day is slated to take place on Saturday, May 29 at 1 p.m., weather permitting and will be open Saturday, May 29 thru Monday, Memorial Day from 1 –8 p.m. The pool will be closed Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, June 1 thru 3 due to school still being in session. On Friday, June 4, the pool officially opens for the rest of the summer.
On Sunday, June 6, the Clearfield Elks Lodge 540 will be sponsoring Elks Community Day at the pool and admission is free all day. The lodge will also provide free hot dogs from 1 to 5 p.m. The Elks has shown their support for the pool by sponsoring Community Day for six years.
The Community Pool features a 365,000 gallon swimming pool with two large water slides, a diving board and six 25-yard swimming lanes. The pool also has a children’s pool with about 12 interactive water features.
The water slides and the diving board are probably the most popular attractions at the pool, Manager Tristen Buck said.
Memberships are still available at the pool office, located at the pool at 415 Polk St., Clearfield from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday thru Friday. Pre-season rates are in effect now until Friday, June 4:
• Adult membership, ages 19 to 61, is $80
• Student membership, ages 6 thru 18, $70
• Senior citizen membership, age 62 and up, is $55
• Young child membership, ages 2 thru 5, is $35
• Family memberships are $175. Family memberships include up to five people, with a maximum of two adults per family membership and an additional $20 per additional child. All members on a family membership must reside in the same household. Proof of residency for all members is required.
Daily admission prices are $7 for children, ages 2 to 18, and $8 per adult. A group admission rate for non-profit groups of 20 or more persons is $5 per adult and each child, $4.
The pool can be rented for private parties with a $150 flat fee plus $2 per person attending. Private parties are held on Saturday and Sunday mornings from 10 a.m. to noon. A $50 non-refundable deposit is required to schedule a private party. Phone the pool managers from 1 to 8 p.m. at 765-4951 to schedule a private party.
The Margie Krebs Memorial Pavilion can be rented also. The pavilion will be reserved on a first come, first serve basis. Rental fee is $75 for the entire day. Pavilion rentals must be paid in full at the time of the reservation. The rental fee is nonrefundable unless the pool is closed. Rental arrangements are preferred to be made seven days in advance. Parties can also be held during regular hours when the pool is open to the public and the pavilion can be rented.
Swim team practice will begin on Monday, June 7. The fee for swim team is $50 and participants must have a current pool membership. For anyone who missed registering for swim team or have any questions, contact Coach Jackie Morrison at 592-9908. Swim lessons will begin Monday, June 14. Cost is $30 for ten lessons held over a two-week period. Two sessions per day will be held: 10 to 10:45 a.m. and 11 to 11:45 a.m.
Also available will be a mother/father water babies/toddler swim class from noon to 12:30 p.m. Price for 10 sessions is $30. The mother or father must be in the water with child. Class is designed to familiarize the child with the water. Register for swim lessons or water babies/toddler swim at the front gate of the pool. Must have at least six participants or class willl not be held.
Clearfield Community Pool Association Officers include Brian Marshall, president; Margaret Putt, vice-president, Mary Walker, secretary and Becky Johnson, treasurer. Directors are Sam Lombardo, Kevin Wain, Babe Bell-Shaw, Chris Bryan, Jen Bailor, Robert “Baldy” Shearer, Margaret Shearer, Chris Custaney, Shelly Farmery, Zach Unch, Pam Hale, Daniel Putt, John Jacob, Jackie Morrison, Roger Hoyt, Ron Porter and Seth Beardsley.
The pool manager is Tristen Buck and assistant manager is Trevor Wain.
Unlike most public pools, which are usually owned or operated by local municipal governments, Clearfield Community Pool is a private 501(c)3 nonprofit organization and receives no local tax subsidy to fund its operations. The association is a United Way member agency.
To keep the pool well-maintained all summer long and year after year, the pool association has several fundraisers planned this year, including a Blueberry Fundraiser, which is back by popular demand and consists of 10 lb. boxes of fresh picked blueberries from New Jersey for $29 per box with orders being accepted through June 23 and pick-up on Wednesday, June 30. Also, the association is holding a raffle with a drawing for firearms/sporting goods. Our final fundraiser of the season will be the CRC Fall Festival held in downtown in October. For more information, call 765-4951 or visit https://www.facebook.com/clearfieldpool/.