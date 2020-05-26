Highlights from yesterday’s meeting of the Clearfield County Commissioners meeting include:
The commissioners approved the following motions.
- Approve the lease agreement with St. Francis School to use the school cafeteria as a temporary polling location for the 2nd Ward of Clearfield Borough for the June primary election.
- Authorize and appoint the following people to make personal service on owner occupied properties instead of sending a sheriff deputy: Dean Owens, Todd McQuillen, Tawney Bookhammer, Noah Johnson, Shelia Kent, Tracey Rose, and Briana Luzier.
- Approve the following Liquid Fuel allocations: Irvona Borough $3,000, Boggs Township $4,382, Decatur Township $5,139, Lawrence Township $10,721, and Woodward Township $4,369.
- Personnel, new hires, Kevin Wallace, part-time corrections officer at the Clearfield County Jail; separations/retirements, Kimberly Bush, part-time corrections officer at the jail.
- The commissioners cancelled its workshop meeting on June 2 due to the primary election.