Join the Clearfield Area Chamber of Commerce for a fun-filled evening of food and entertainment at the area’s first “Men Who Cook” event.
The Chamber is rounding up local men in the community who love to cook. The lineup includes community leaders and businessmen who will showcase their culinary creations to benefit the Good Samaritan Center.
The BYOB event begins at 5 p.m. with all of the men offering samples of their “specialties.” The audience votes for their favorite dishes by placing money in a tip jar located at each station. The cook who raises the most funds wins the coveted “Golden Fork” Award and will reign as the local celebrity chef.
After the sampling and voting, enjoy an evening of music and dancing with DJ Tim Winters. There will also be a silent auction featuring various cooking and grilling items and 50/50.The event will be held Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Expo 1 in Clearfield. Attendees are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to donate to the Good Samaritan Center.
Tickets are $20 in advance and a limited number will be sold.