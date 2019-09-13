The Clearfield American Legion John Lewis Shade Post no. 6 celebrated the 100th anniversary of the American Legion with a special ceremony last Saturday.
The celebration included several World War II veterans — including U.S. Navy veterans George Waring, 91, William Marriott, 94, Ted Rowles, 92, Bart Thompson, 94, of the U.S. Air Force; Rose Smith, 95, of the U.S. Navy WAVES, and Ruth Yingling, 96, U.S. Navy nurse.
Clearfield County William A. Shaw Jr., a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard, was the guest speaker. Bert Henchberger, chaplain, provided the invocation, and Commander Mark Crisbell and Donna Collins, recording secretary of the American Legion Auxiliary, also spoke at the ceremony.
The Clearfield Bison Band provided the music for the event.
Crisbell gave a brief history of the history of the John Lewis Shade Post No. 6. On June 13, 1919 the post’s delegates received its temporary charter from the National Convention and its permanent charter on Oct. 20, 1920, according to Crisbell.
And in 1921 the post was named after U.S. Maine Corps Private John Lewis Shade, who was killed in action in World War I on April 24, 1918, according to Crispell.
The American Legion’s post home was dedicated in 1924 and has been its home ever since, Crisbell said.
Collins said group of 20 officers who served in the American Expeditionary Forces in World War I were asked for ideas on improving troop moral and Col. Theodore Roosevelt proposed an organization of veterans — which became to be known as the American Legion.
The original purpose of the American Legion was to preserve the memories and incidence of association in the Great War, helping those who served in foreign wars to reintegrate into their home towns while remaining in contacted with those they served with abroad.
“The legion served as a support group, social club and an extended family for former servicemen,” according to Collins.
Following the establishment of the American Legion, many women and women’s organizations who served faithfully during the war wanted to be affiliated with the American Legion and in less than one year 1,342 local units of the Women’s Auxiliary in 45 states were organized.
Today, the American Legion Auxiliary has more than 750,000 members in more than 8,000 communities and has an impact of more than $1 billion thorough its services to service members, veterans and their families.
Clearfield’s auxiliary was founded in 1921 with 55 founding members. Currently there are 152 members ranging in age from their early 20s to their 90s.
Shaw said the Legion, since its inception, has of focused on the comprehensive and compassionate care of veterans returning from war and was the driving force for the creation of the Veterans Administration in 1930 and the Servicemen’s Readjustment Act of 1944 commonly known as the “GI Bill.”