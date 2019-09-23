CLEARFIELD — Over the next several months, a small group of local women is hoping to have a mighty impact on the lives of domestic violence victims in northwestern Pennsylvania.
Members of the Clearfield Business & Professional Women’s Club have chosen to support Citizens Against Physical, Sexual and Emotional Abuse Inc. as part of BPW’s statewide project.
Angela Chew, club member and clinical director at Dickinson Center Inc., recently spoke to the club about CAPSEA and then gave some very alarming domestic violence statistics.
CAPSEA provides a 24-hour hotline, crisis intervention, counseling and ongoing support services, shelter and permanent housing options to victims of abuse in Elk and Cameron counties.
It also provides services to victims of crime in Elk and Cameron counties in accordance with the Pennsylvania Rights and Services Act.
All CAPSEA services are free and confidential, Chew said, noting the non-profit organization’s programs are “evidence-based” and serve both women and children.
CAPSEA was founded in 1977 by a small group of local women who felt domestic and sexual violence issues needed to be addressed in their community.
At that time and under the name “Elk County Crisis Line,” the group of volunteer women provided crisis intervention through their local hotline.
In 1980, the Elk County Crisis Line became incorporated, and in 1986, the name was changed to CAPSEA. It will celebrate 42 years of service in November to victims in Elk and Cameron counties.
CAPSEA is under the leadership of Executive Director Billie Jo Weyant, who provided Chew with information, brochures, etc., to distribute to Clearfield BPW members.
Chew said CAPSEA’s “Wish List” was also included and the organization needed household, food, personal hygiene, medicinal and cleaning items.
Other needs included items for children and gift cards for pizza shops, grocery stores, Wal-Mart and Sheetz (gas), plus old cell phones, phone cards and postage stamps.
Each month, Clearfield BPW will select one of the “Wish List” categories, and its members will donate recommended items for Chew to deliver to CAPSEA.
CAPSEA’s hotline can be reached at 772-1227 (Elk County) or 486-0952 (Cameron County). For more information, visit its Web site at www.capsea.org or like Capsea Inc. on Facebook.
For the past 78 years, the Clearfield BPW Club has been dedicated to the promotion of working women through its informative meetings, community involvement and camaraderie.
Locally, Clearfield BPW meets at 6 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month. Meetings consist of dinner, club business and objectives and an informational program.
The club has two major programs each year. In May it honors a local woman for her community volunteerism; then, it awards a scholarship to a senior of the Clearfield Area School District in June.
For more information and to keep up to date on Clearfield BPW, please like and follow the club on its Facebook page @BPWClearfield.
The club’s next regular meeting is Wednesday, Oct. 9 at the social hall of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Clearfield, beginning at 6 p.m.