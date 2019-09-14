Clearfield Borough’s Parks are attracting numerous visitors and are running smoothly reported street department Foreman Todd Kling at Thursday’s borough council meeting.
Kling said the borough’s parks are seeing heavy use and yet they have encountered very few problems.
Kling praised the public, parents, daycare operators, church groups, etc. for keeping the parks in good order.
“They are doing a phenomenal job self-policing themselves and making sure things are getting taken care of,” Kling said.
He said they did have some trouble with someone scattering trash in the parks, stating he thought it was some kids getting into the garbage cans. He then had a stakeout and discovered it was ducks and pigeons getting into the trash cans and scattering the garbage.
Kling said they are fortunate the parks are in such good shape because people from all over the world are visiting the parks. He said recently a group from Norway had a picnic at one of the borough’s parks and took ride around town. He said they stop here every year.
“It goes to show that you just don’t know who is coming to visit your town and you want it to look nice,” Kling said. “And we have beautiful parks.”