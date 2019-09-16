Clearfield Borough is asking residents for assistance in a demographic survey being conducted by the Clearfield County Planning Office.
The survey is necessary in determining which projects will be eligible for Community Development Block Grant funding.
County planning staff have been knocking on doors and calling residents who were randomly selected by address.
These residents were also sent a letter and survey and a follow up post card asking for the survey to be returned.
Those who have received a letter and have not returned the survey are asked to call the planning office at 765-5149 and complete the six question survey.
The surveys have to be submitted by Sept. 30.
Borough Operations Manager Leslie Stott said the borough is considering using Community Development Block Grant funds to repair the roof on its police station and fire station and it is important that the surveys are completed by residents.