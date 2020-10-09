Clearfield Borough Police Chief Vincent McGinnis is warning residents of a phone scam.
At Thursday night’s committee meetings of the Clearfield Borough Council, McGinnis said callers are soliciting funds under the guise of being from the Fraternal Order of Police.
McGinnis said he contacted the FOP and it informed him that they are not soliciting for funds.
“Just be cautious with these types of phone calls,” McGinnis said.
McGinnis added that no legitimate organization will ask someone to go to a store and buy money or gift cards and send them the numbers.
“This is absolutely a scam,” McGinnis said. “Please do not do that.”
He said the police department has been working with retailers in the area like Walmart, CVS and Rite Aid to train their employees so if they spot someone buying a large number of these cards and suspect they are a victim of a scam, to talk them out of it or even refuse to sell the cards.
McGinnis said there have been people in the area who have lost tens of thousands of dollars on scams such as this.