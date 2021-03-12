With the weather getting warmer volunteers will soon be gathering in downtown Clearfield for some spring cleaning.
Most years, Clearfield holds a Downtown Beautification Day where volunteers clean out the tree boxes, pull weeds, clean up trash, etc.
This year because of the pandemic, instead of having volunteers come downtown on a single day, it will be spread out over the first two weeks of May, borough operations manager Leslie Stott said at Thursday’s committee meeting.
Starting May 15, Stott said they would begin putting mulch in the tree boxes.
This year, volunteers and groups of volunteers are being asked to adopt a section of town for spring cleaning during those weeks, Stott said. Interested groups or individuals should contact Loretta Wagner at the Clearfield Revitalization Corporation at 765-6000.
Council member Stephanie Errigo suggested the borough council adopt a section of the borough for council members to clean. Stott said council could discuss after the meeting what section of down they want to do.
Stott said fire department and the public works department will be having a downtown wash down day where they will use water hoses to spray down the sidewalks to clean off the dirt and anti-skid that have accumulated over the winter. The fire department would be using this for some training as well, Stott said.
Council is also planning to have this year’s yard waste spring cleaning day for residents. For residents on the west side of the river it will be the week of March 29 and the week of April 5 for residents on the east side of the river.
Residents are asked to place their yard waste in neat piles or in biodegradable bags along the curb. Branches should be kept to a size that is easily manageable by the road crew.