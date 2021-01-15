Clearfield Borough is looking to purchase a service to allow its police officers to complete training courses online.
At Thursday’s committee meetings of the Clearfield Borough Council, Police Chief Vincent McGinnis requested council approve paying the company “Police1” $822 a year for an online training subscription service plus an additional $300 for a one time set up fee.
Borough operations manager Leslie Stott said with so many of the in-person training seminars being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and more could be canceled this year, she said they don’t want their police officers to go two years without a lot of their training.
“And we have a lot of young officers,” McGinnis said.
Stott said the service would allow police officers to get a variety of training seminars without having to leave the borough.
Plus Stott said by having the training online, the police department could have all the police officers participate instead of having one or two at a time travel to an in-person seminar.
McGinnis said the online training is accredited and the officers would receive certifications once they complete the classes.
The public safety committee recommended that borough council approve the purchase. The full council will vote on it at next Thursday’s meeting.
In other business, McGinnis thanked Don Shaw of Clearfield for donating $2,000 for the purchase of Tasers.
“I have to recognize his generosity,” McGinnis said. “He does a lot for us and we just want to say thank you.”