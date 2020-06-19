Highlights from Thursday’s meeting of the Clearfield Borough Council include the following:
- Chief Vincent McGinnis asked motorists to avoid Woodland Road due to construction. He said the borough is experiencing a lot of congestion in the area.
- Council voted to approve the road closures for the CRC 5K Pumpkin Run and Fall Festival in downtown Clearfield on Oct. 10 (Market Street from Second Street to Temple Avenue, Third Street from Market to Church Streets and Locust Street from Second Street to Temple Avenue), the road closures for the annual Halloween Parade on Oct. 27 at the Clearfield Driving Park and traffic control for the annual YMCA Wellness Run on Aug. 8.
- The borough purchased a new garage door from SBC Constructon for $2,144.
- Council accepted the resignation of Carmen Barba as part-time recycling crew member, and Robert Hand as part-time meter repair person. Council then gave the chief of police, the borough manager and the mayor the authority to hire their replacements.