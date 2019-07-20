Highlights from Thursday’s Clearfield Borough Council meeting include the following:
1. Chief Vincent McGinnis reported in June the police department had 107 traffic stops, 77 citations, 32 criminal arrests, six DUI arrests and nine drug related incidents.
There was also a total of 129 total offenses reported, which include 49 disorderly conduct, 14 thefts, eight fraud, six assaults, four of possession of weapons, six public drunkenness, four vandalism, one assault involving a knife, and six assaults involving hands, fists, feet etc.
2. Council approved traffic control for the YMCA Fair Fun 5K run in the streets surrounding the Driving Park.
3. Market Street from 2nd to 3rd streets will be closed on Dec. 14 for the annual Charity Ball to be held at Moena’s.
4. Council reminded residents that Cherry Street from Front Street to 2nd Street will be closed on Aug. 6 for the National Night Out celebration sponsored by the police and fire departments.
5. Advertising for heating oil bids and trash removal services was approved.