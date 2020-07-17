Highlights from Thursday’s meeting of the Clearfield Borough Council include:
- Approve the Reif Reality subdivision for the property behind Domino’s Pizza at 302 S. 2nd Street. The restaurant is expanding its building to add a walk-in cooler.
- Approve the KK LLC subdivision to construct a 1,750 square-foot single family home to be built at the corner of Linden Street and Witmer Street.
- With the coin shortage, Chief Vincent McGinnis said motorists are placing dollar bills in the slots of the parking meters. He asked people not to do this and said it wouldn’t prevent them from getting a parking ticket.
- Approve sending Corporal Shawn Fye and Sergeant Daniel Podliski to Glock Armor Training School on Aug. 27 at a cost of $250 each.
- Approve Taser training for Fye and Podliki on Sept. 3. The training is free, according to borough Operations Manager Leslie Stott.
- Appoint Mary Anne Jackson and Linda Lewis to the Zoning Hearing Board.
- Hire John Harris as a part-time meter repair person.
- Hire Dave Mayersky as part-time street department employee at $14 per hour.
- Approve the purchase of four dash mount radios, 14 portable radios and cases and chargers from Centre Communications for the police department at a cost of $44,841. A U.S. Department of Agriculture grant is paying $24,600 with a $20,000 loan at 2.25 percent interest is paying for much of the cost.
- Advertise for heating oil bids, trash removal services and all the openings for part-time positions.