The Clearfield Borough Council approved the following motions at its meeting Thursday night:
- Set Trick-or-Treat day for Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. Participating residents are asked to turn on their porch lights.
- Closing the streets around the YMCA on Dec. 7 for the YMCA Christmas Parade and the Clearfield Revitalization Corporation’s tree lighting festivities. The two events are being held on the same day for the first time this year, borough operations manager, Leslie Stott said.
- A public meeting to discuss the Sheetz request for a liquor license next Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Borough Administration Building. Sheetz wants to sell alcohol at its store on Nichols Street.
- Accepting the resignation of Meter Attendant Gloria Silvas and Mayor Jim Schell swore in Kim Kaschalk as the new meter attendant.
- Accepting the resignation of Tim Winters from the planning commission and appointing Brian Lytle to the planning commission.
- Closing the streets in the Driving Park for the Halloween Parade on Oct. 29.
- Approving the transmission repairs to the police department’s Ford Tarus for approximately $3,500.
- Removing the no parking sign on E. 7th Street near the Methodist Church.
- Advertising the fall clean up schedule. Fall clean up will end on the Friday prior to Thanksgiving and residents are reminded that the collection is meant for right of ways and not entire yards. Curbside cleanup is also not to be used by contractors. Residents can also used the borough’s compost site on 21st Street.
- Mayor Schell asked motorists to slow down while driving on Mount Joy Road near Clearfield Area Elementary School. He said traffic gets backed up near the railroad tracks and there have been several close calls because people are driving too fast. “This isn’t a borough or a township problem, it’s a Clearfield problem,” Schell said. Lawrence Township and the Clearfield Area School District have requested the state Department of Transportation to perform a traffic study on the road to reduce the speed limit. The township has also asked PennDOT to install a stop sign near the railroad tracks.