Clearfield Borough gave an update on the Stinky Run storm water project after about a dozen residents of East End attended Thursday night’s borough council meeting to complain about their homes being flooded during Wednesday’s thunderstorm.
The residents complained that Wednesday’s storms flooded their homes with water and sewage and asked why it was taking so long to get the Stinky Run Project started.
“I have serious damages,” Shawn Wilson of 12th Street said.
Wilson said the storm flooded his basement and destroyed his furnace, while mentioning the problem was exacerbated by the road construction project on Woodland Road.
He said he knows the road project isn’t the borough’s but he said the construction came within six inches of his foundation.
Sue Collins of Daisy Street said she has been complaining about the flooding since 1990 and said she had six feet of water in her basement on Wednesday. Kelsey Vitullo said she had a finished basement that was destroyed by floodwaters.
Borough engineer Todd Banks of Stiffler McGraw & Associates said the current Stinky Run system is “vastly undersized” and the borough is working with the state to significantly increase the capacity of the system to handle a 100-year storm.
He said the storm Wednesday was essentially a 100-year storm for the Clearfield Municipal Authority. When measured it received 1.88 inches of rain in 30 minutes at the waste water treatment plant. He said the current system can only handle a 10-year design storm.
Banks said the current pipe is only 36-inches in diameter, the new system will be a box system eight feet wide and five feet tall. He said the current system is capable of taking 53-cubic-feet of water per second while the new system will be able to handle 319 cubic feet per second, almost six times the amount of flow the current system can handle.
But he admitted it has taken a lot longer than expected to get it started.
“To be brutally honest, it’s been a long time — 10-11 years,” Banks said. “This has been the nightmare of all nightmare projects.”
He said the delays were caused by several issues. The initial cost estimate for the project came in at $2.8 million, but the state only had $1.3 million allocated for it so they had to wait for a long time for the state to allocate the additional funds. Now the project cost is up to about $4.4 million and the borough has committed to $177,000 towards the project.
The project was then delayed by getting the proper approvals to do core borings under the railroad tracks. They also found contaminated soils that had to be addressed.
“All these things piled up and left us where we are today,” Banks said.
Banks said three weeks ago the state gave his firm approval to complete the final design documents and they are now working with borough Solicitor F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III in getting the necessary construction easements.
“We are now at the five yard line going into the end zone,” Banks said.
Banks said currently construction is expected to start in 2024.
Council also voted to provide a dumpster in East End to help residents clean up their homes.