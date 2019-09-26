Clearfield Borough Council voted unanimously to approve the transfer of a restaurant liquor license to the Sheetz store at the corner of Nichols and Front street at a special meeting last night.
Sheetz representative Mark Kozar of Flaherty & O’Hara of Pittsburgh said Sheetz is planning to expand the store to meet state Liquor Control Board rules requiring a section with 400 square feet of space and seating for 30 people.
Sheetz obtained the restaurant liquor license from a PLBC auction, Kozar said.
Kozar said the expansion will be a “bump out” where the store will be expanded on the right side of the entrance of the store. He said once construction begins it would be completed quickly and the store will remain open during construction.
He said Sheetz builds all of its stores with its concrete foundations larger than originally needed so the store could be easily expanded to meet the PLBC regulations.
All beer in the store will be kept in a refrigerated “beer cave” and wine sales will be limited to two 750 ml. bottles per customer, Kozar said. Sheetz also scans the ID’s of 100 percent of customers who buy alcohol and the cash register will not allow a sale without a valid ID.
He said Sheetz also has numerous security cameras both inside and outside the store covering the entire interior of the store as well as coverage in the parking lot and the street. The videos are fed to screens inside the store and at the Sheetz Security Operation Center in Claysburg where videos are stored for seven years.
Sid Mapes of Clearfield was the only person who spoke against granting the license. Mapes, who owns Sid’s Super Submarines on Old Town Road, said the Sheetz license wouldn’t affect his business, but said there are already too many liquor licenses in that area. He also said Sheetz is frequented by teenagers and it would allow them to obtain alcohol from their friends who are over 21 years old.
Clearfield Borough Councilman Lewis Duttry noted that at one time there were more liquor licenses in the borough when Dinger’s and West Side Distributing were still in operation.
Councilman Steve Harmic said he spoke with members of the police department about the issue, and he doesn’t believe the liquor license would create any additional problems.
Councilwoman Fran Selvage said studies have shown that a liquor license doesn’t increase traffic at Sheetz stores. Kozar agreed, and said the alcohol sales are more of a convenience for current Sheetz customers.
Selvage noted that although Sheetz is a big company, it donates a lot to the community.
Mayor Jim Schell said Sheetz is extremely cooperative with the police department and allows police to view their surveillance videos
Kozar said he didn’t know when construction on the new addition will start because it will depend on approval from the PLBC, which takes about 30 days to three months.