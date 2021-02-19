Clearfield Borough Council discussed the purchase of a new vehicle for the police department at its meeting Thursday night.
Borough Police Chief Vincent McGinnis said two of the borough’s police cars have more than 100,000 — with one at 118,000 miles — and said the borough needs to purchase a new vehicle.
The borough has a total of four police vehicles — one of which is a 2012 Ford F-150 pickup truck.
Assistant Chief Nathan Curry said the borough originally purchased the truck when the police department hosted the DUI task force. Police used the truck to tow the DUI trailer and transport equipment for DUI checkpoints throughout the county.
However, now the truck is only used during emergencies and occasionally to transport equipment, bicycles, picking up broken signs, etc.
The truck also doesn’t have an in-car computer or a camera and its gun rack can only hold a shotgun and not an AR-15 like the other vehicles, Curry said.
“And it is a big truck so it is hard to get around in the borough with it, too,” Curry said.
Curry said the pickup truck is still in really good condition; it has roughly 51,000 miles on it.
Curry recommended the borough sell the pickup truck and purchase a new vehicle that would be used on regular patrol duty. This would also alleviate the workload on the other vehicles because they would have four vehicles on regular patrol duty instead of just three.
Curry also said the police department takes great pride in having its officers out on patrol instead of being in the police station waiting for calls to come in — as they don’t want to get into a situation where they would have to keep officers in the office to save miles on the vehicles.
Councilman Steve Harmic said the borough would probably save a little money on maintenance if it purchased a new vehicle.
Mayor Jim Schell agreed, stating he would like the borough to put its police vehicles on a rotation plan to have them replaced.
Borough Operations Manager Leslie Stott said the borough budgeted to purchase a new police vehicle this year, whether or not it sells the pickup. But she said the borough did put it in the budget to sell the pickup truck.
The borough council directed McGinnis to draw up some specifications on a new police vehicle.
Stott said the borough usually purchases its police vehicles through the state’s COSTARS program, which allows municipalities to purchase equipment and supplies at the same price the state. She he said it usually takes three to six months to have a police vehicle delivered and equipped with lights, equipment and decals. She said it costs roughly $48,000 for a fully equipped SUV police vehicle and it is slightly less for a police car.
She said the police department hasn’t yet decided whether it would be looking to purchase a car or an SUV.