Clearfield Borough Council discussed a proposal by a DuBois man to make banners using the police department logo at its meeting Thursday night.
According to Borough Operations Manager Leslie Stott, Russel Keen of DuBois is asking the borough’s permission to use its police department logo to honor local police departments.
She said Keen wants to make banners with the logos of the state police and the police departments of Clearfield Borough, Lawrence Township, the Sheriff’s Department and perhaps Curwensville Borough to honor local police departments.
She said he put up banners up in DuBois supporting local police and paid for them out of his own pocket.
For the new banners, Stott said he is proposing to sell the banners for $70 each.
“He wants to see if something like this would gain momentum and move beyond central Pennsylvania and move into other areas as well,” Stott said.
Stott said she told Keen that former Councilman Tim Winters made signs supporting the police and many of them were defaced or removed and placed at the Grandstand at the Driving Park, but Keen would like to make the banners anyway.
Council President Lewis Duttry asked how the banners would benefit the police department and Stott said the only benefit the police department would receive is the show of support.
When asked by The Progress if Keen would profit off the sale of the banners, Stott said he wouldn’t because Keen is selling them at his cost and he showed her the invoice of what it would cost him to have the banners printed.
Councilman Steve Harmic said he likes that people support the local police department but he doesn’t want the banners to make a broader political statement.
Harmic said he doesn’t want to say no to the banners, but at the same time he doesn’t want to say yes for the wrong reasons.
“I hope everything is well intentioned and we are not getting in the middle of a contest of some sort,” Harmic said. “I see no reason not to support our local police department, and I certainly do. But I want to support them for the sake of supporting them and not making some sort of political statement.”
Duttry agreed with Harmic, and Councilman Scott Ortasic expressed concerns that the banners could escalate the situation.
“You never know what’s going to happen,” Ortasic said.
Solicitor F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III said there haven’t been any major demonstrations in the area but said there is a rally planned in September at Lower Witmer Park related to Black Lives Matters and suggested council table the matter until next month to think about it and perhaps not “fan the flames” during the rally.
Council voted unanimously to table the proposal. Council members Robbie Tubbs, James Kling and Brande Plyler were absent.
Earlier this year, Law Enforcement Magnets created a magnet calendar featuring a picture of the department’s police officers and advertisements and the company paid the borough $700 for the right to use the police department in the calendar, according to a previous article in The Progress.