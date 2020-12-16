Clearfield Borough is asking residents and businesses to assist the borough and do the following:
- Remove all vehicles from borough roadways so removal of snow can be efficiently completed. Clearfield Borough has the option to tow vehicles from specific roadways to allow snow removal and passage of emergency vehicles.
- Shovel a three foot perimeter around all fire hydrants and to maintain clear sidewalks.
- All heat related piping should be checked to ensure they are clear for safety purposes as well as heating oil or coal supplies to maintain warmth for several days.
- Sidewalks and driveways must be cleared within 12 hours of the completion of the snow fall without the snow being placed onto the streets or sidewalks.
- Assist neighbors and friends in clearing passageways such as driveways and sidewalks.
Clearfield Borough wishes to thank the public for their assistance and patience.