Clearfield Borough Council is considering selling the former Third Ward Fire Hall.
At Thursday night’s committee meetings of the borough council, council voted to approve a motion to hire Provost Appraisals to appraise the former fire hall at a cost of $1,200.
Borough operations manager Leslie Stott said this doesn’t mean the borough is absolutely selling the building — only that it is considering it.
She said the fire company does rent out the building for banquets and other events but she said it doesn’t make enough to cover the costs of the building
Councilman James Kling said if the borough does decide to sell the fire hall he hopes the borough gets a fair price for it. Kling said he isn’t opposed to selling the building — he just wants to make sure the borough sells it for what its worth.
“If we do decide to sell after the appraisal comes, we don’t give it away like we did with the last two buildings,” Kling said.
The borough sold the Second Ward and Fourth Ward fire company buildings approximately 14 years ago after the fire department consolidated into a single fire company, Stott said.
She said this occurred before she became borough manager and agrees they were sold too cheaply. She also said the borough didn’t give the fire companies enough time to move out of the buildings.
Mayor Jim Schell agreed, stating when the building was sold he was the president of the Second Ward Fire Company and all they got was a letter stating they had to be out in five days, as they were scrambling to find a place to store their items.
Kling said the Fourth Ward Fire Company was lucky in that the Christ United Methodist Church provided storage for the fire company.
Stott said during this process it is important that the borough stay in communication with the fire department so they know what’s going on, give the fire department ample time to move out and to not sell the building for less than what it’s worth.
Stott said the first step is to get the building appraised.
Chief Justin Worley said the fire department is tight on space and there is a lot of equipment stored in that building, but he also realizes the utilities on the building are expensive.
Worley said if it is sold, the borough should make sure it gets a fair price for it. If the borough does decide to sell the building, Worley also said the money should go to the fire department.
He said grant funds are getting harder to come by and he hopes that the money from the building would go towards updating needed equipment, noting the fire department has spent a lot of its own money on equipment in recent years at no cost to the borough.
“Me personally, I am sort of against selling it,” Worley said. “But I see where we are spending the money and where that money could be better used for equipment.”
Street foreman Todd Kling said the street department does have a lot of items in the building as well.
Councilman Steve Harmic asked Todd Kling, who is also the deputy fire chief, if it would be worth it for the borough to keep the building for storage purposes. Todd Kling said he didn’t want to answer the question at this time.