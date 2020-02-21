The Clearfield Borough Council approved the sidewalk agreement with Clearly Ahead for its new River’s Landing project.
Clearly Ahead is constructing a 12,000 square-foot building at the former site of the Tool Shed along West Market Street.
The former Uni-Mart property on E. Market Street will serve as overflow parking for the River’s Landing site and the sidewalk agreement is for Clearly Ahead to construct new sidewalks connecting the Uni-Mart property to the River’s Landing property. They would then extend the Riverwalk by constructing a sidewalk behind the former Uni-Mart building to Lower Witmer Park.
Clearly Ahead will be responsible for maintaining these sidewalks, according to borough Solicitor F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III.
The sidewalk agreement was approved conditionally on some of the exhibits being put in order. Bell said the agreement doesn’t include the specifications of the sidewalks but said Code Enforcement Officer Larry Mack said they could have been submitted to the planning commission as a part of its original submission last year. Once this is straightened out the agreement would be finalized.
The borough’s review of the building’s plans have been completed and the borough will be billing Clearly Ahead for the cost, Borough Operations Manager Leslie Stott said.
Stott said Clearly Ahead is scheduled to open bids on the new building today.
“Hopefully they get a fair amount of bids with some good prices,” Stott said.
The new facility will have space on its first floor for a restaurant as well as space for small businesses. The second floor will house Clearly Ahead/CCEDC’s new offices, office space and shared office space for small business startups and event space.
The U.S. Economic Development Administration has awarded a $2 million grant to pay for a portion of the construction costs for the new building.
The grant will be matched with $2.28 million in state and local funds, and is expected to help create 50 jobs and generate $10 million in private investment, according to a previous article in The Progress.