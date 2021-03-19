Clearfield Borough Council voted to approve the agreement to transfer all of its sanitary sewer lines to the Clearfield Municipal Authority at its meeting Thursday night.
Council also voted to pass a resolution to transfer the sewer lines and to authorize Solicitor F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III to advertise an ordinance to transfer the lines to the CMA.
The CMA, Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough all own its sanitary sewer lines, with both the township and borough planning to transfer all of their sanitary sewer lines to the CMA.
The agreements also call for the borough and the township to transfer all of the debt the two municipalities incurred to upgrade their sanitary sewer systems, Bell said.
The borough took out several low interest loans from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority and those loans would be transferred to the CMA once the consolidation is approved and these loans don’t expire until the 2030s, Bell said.
The township has bank loans that cannot be transferred and must be refinanced by the CMA, according to a previous article in The Progress.
The transfer also requires a resolution and an ordinance. Bell said the ordinance requires advertising the proposed ordinance at least 10 days prior to voting for approval so council would be able to give final approval to the ordinance at next month’s regular council meeting on April 15.
Once that is completed the agreements would then have to be approved by the state Department of Environmental Protection, and the state Department of Community and Economic Development and PENNVEST would have to approve the transfer of the loans. And all the borough and the township’s sanitary sewer easements and right-of-ways, would then be transferred to the CMA, at the county Register and Recorder’s office, Bell said.
Councilman James Kling said the borough currently owns and is responsible for maintaining the sanitary sewer laterals that connect homes and businesses to the main lines — giving residents some protection from future maintenance costs. Kling asked if the CMA would assume this responsibility after the transfer and Bell said it would.
“The right-of-ways are the right-of-ways — this agreement won’t change anything,” Bell said.
Borough Operations Manager Leslie Stott said this was a requirement of the PENNVEST loans and the loan holder is required to maintain the laterals from the observation port to the main line.