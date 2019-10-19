Clearfield Borough Council approved the Act 537 Plan Special Study at its meeting Thursday night, according to Borough Operations Manager Leslie Stott.
The plan calls for the borough and Lawrence Township to turn over all of its sanitary sewer lines to the Clearfield Municipal Authority. Currently the borough and the township own and maintain their own sanitary sewer lines with CMA owning the main lines, pump stations and sanitary sewer plant.
The Act 537 Plan Special Study was approved by the borough planning commission Monday night.
The consolidation of the sanitary sewer system under the CMA is at the request of the state Department of Environmental Protection because CMA holds the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit, according to a previous article in The Progress.
Lawrence Township will have to approve the Act 537 Plan Special Study before it is sent onto DEP for approval. The plan is currently being reviewed by the township’s solicitor, James Naddeo, and its engineer, Stiffler, McGraw & Associates of Hollidaysburg.
Once the Act 537 Plan Special Study is approved by DEP, transfer of assets agreements would then be drawn up for the borough and the township to turn over its assets to the CMA.
CMA is also assuming the debt the two municipalities accumulated in repairing, replacing and maintaining its sanitary sewer systems.
The borough has several low interest loans outstanding from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority that it used to completely replace its sanitary sewer system and the township however has several private bank loans outstanding for its sanitary sewer work.
In other business, the borough council rejected the Clearfield YMCA’s request to hold a 5K race on Dec. 7 due to safety concerns about the weather and keeping the race course clear in the event of inclement weather.