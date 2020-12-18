Clearfield Borough Council approved its 2021 final budget without a tax increase at its meeting last night.
The budget calls for $2,374,061 in spending and revenues that will keep real estate taxes at 27 mills.
This means a resident with a home valued at $100,000 will pay about $675 in real estate taxes per year to the borough.
Council also voted to switch its employee health insurance to UMPC from Highmark.
Borough operations manager Leslie Stott said its health insurance would have gone up by 26 percent if it had stayed with Highmark and by switching to UMPC it saves the borough about $33,000.
Stott said the UPMC plan offers employees similar coverage as the Highmark plan and stated the employee unions would have to approve the switch before it can go into effect.
Stott said the borough was able to save some money on its health insurance because the police department has recently hired several young police officers, which are less expensive to insure than older employees.
“It’s cheaper now to cover them under the new Affordable Care Act because they are young,” Stott said.
In other business, Stott reported the aerial ladder truck needed $10,000 in repairs to pass inspection but said the fire department is paying much of the cost using grant funds it had received.
“Thank you to the fire department,” Stott said.