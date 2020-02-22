The Clearfield Borough Council voted unanimously to support Clearfield County’s appeal of the state Department of Environmental Protection issuing permits for a proposed landfill in Boggs Township at its meeting Thursday night.
The vote does not place any financial obligations on the borough, Solicitor F. Cortez Bell III said.
Earlier this month, DEP approved PA Waste, LLC of Philadelphia’s permits to construct a new 5,000 tons-per-day, double-lined, municipal waste landfill in Boggs Township.
The proposed landfill and supporting facilities will be located within an 845-acre facility about seven miles southeast of Clearfield, along the west side of state Route 153. The waste disposal limits will encompass about 217 acres, with support facilities and buffer areas within the remainder of the overall facility boundary, according to DEP.
During the public comment period of last night’s meeting, several residents urged the borough council to support the county’s efforts in stopping the landfill.
Marven Smith of Clearfield asked council to assist the county financially with the legal costs of the appeal.
“I’m asking you to have the courage enough to take a stand,” Smith said.
He said he knows the borough’s budget is tight this year but asked it be placed in next year’s budget.
Last week borough operations manager Leslie Stott said the borough has a tight budget this year because they are replacing the roof on the police department.
Smith pledged he too would assist in fundraising efforts to help pay for the legal costs of the appeal.
Several residents gave similar arguments as they did at Tuesday’s Lawrence Township Supervisors meeting.
Carl Condon of Litz Bridge and Bruce Bliss said the truck traffic the landfill would generate would make an already dangerous situation worse. Philip Carr said the damage the landfill would cause far outweighs its benefits.
Jim Catalano of Boggs Township said school buses travel the route the garbage trucks take to the landfill and kids wait for their school buses along the route.
“If one of these garbage trucks hits a school bus we are all in trouble,” Catalano said. “Our children are our greatest asset.”