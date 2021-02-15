Clearfield Borough is planning to have 20 banner brackets damaged by vandalism repaired.
Borough Operations Manager Leslie Stott said at the recent committee meetings of the Clearfield Borough Council that TD Fabricating and Welding of Clearfield is willing to fix the banners at a cost of $1,278.
“They gave an exceptional discount,” Stott said of the repairs.
In January, Stott reported that 20 banner brackets on the decorative light poles in downtown Clearfield had been broken due to vandalism.
The brackets were on the light poles along Front Street and 3rd Street, according to a previous article in The Progress.
The brackets are used to hang seasonal and holiday banners as well as the banners honoring law enforcement, military veterans, and first responders, which are hung in spring.
Stott said she went to the last meeting of Clearfield Revitalization Corporation and said the CRC is looking into purchasing additional banners, so there are banners up year-round to discourage people from vandalizing the brackets.
The Public Works Committee voted unanimously to recommend the borough have TD Fabricating and Welding repair the banners.
The full council will vote on the repairs at Thursday’s meeting.