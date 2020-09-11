Clearfield Borough Council officially set Trick-or-Treat night but announced the Halloween Parade is likely to be canceled.
At Thursday’s committee meetings of the Clearfield Borough Council, the Planning and Community Development Committee discussed setting Trick-or-Treat night for Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Council member Stephanie Errigo asked if they should consider setting it earlier in the day so it isn’t dark outside.
Borough operations manager Leslie Stott said last year Lawrence Township moved its Trick-or-Treat night to a Saturday and had it earlier in the day for safety reasons. But many residents complained about the move and several sections of the township held its own Trick-or-Treat night at the usual time.
Stott said Lawrence Township Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner said the township had so much trouble with Trick-or-Treat not being on Halloween night that they are going back to holding it on Halloween night. They would then be willing set it at the same time as the borough does.
Stott said they could possibly move it from 5-7 p.m. but many people in the area might not like the change since it’s been from 6-8 p.m. for years.
Errigo said she was thinking of moving the time due to safety considerations.
Stott said to improve safety, the police and fire departments are out in full force during Trick-or-Treat night and the fire department provides lighting in some of the darker streets in the borough, for example, in the area of the Bucky Strunk Softball field where it is very dark — as well as in East End.
Councilman James Kling said he gets anywhere between 200 and 400 children come to his house on Trick-or-Treat night but they all do stop at 8 p.m.
Assistant Chief Nathan Curry said the biggest issue last year was people driving their children house to house for Trick-or-Treating and stopping their vehicles in the middle of the road to let the kids out, thus blocking the roadways and causing congestion.
He also said there were a couple of kids who temporarily got lost last year as well.
Curry reminded parents to watch their children and for motorists to not block the roadways during Trick-or-Treat night.
The committee voted to recommend holding Trick-or-Treat night on Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m., but this is subject to change due to COVID-19 emergency regulations.
The Halloween Parade is scheduled for Oct. 27 at the Clearfield Driving Park but the organizer of the parade, the Clearfield Revitalization Committee, has not moved forward with its plans for the parade, Stott said.
She said it is still unclear if the school marching bands will be able to participate and there are concerns by many people in the community about having so many kids congregating in one area during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said the usual sponsor of the parade has also informed the CRC that it would not be sponsoring the parade this year due to these concerns.
“You probably aren’t going to have a Halloween Parade this year,” Stott said.
Kling agreed that they shouldn’t be holding events that draw in large crowds.