Clearfield Borough Police Chief Vincent McGinnis provided the monthly and yearly statistics for the police department and announced a soon-to-be-released calendar featuring the police department at Thursday’s meetings of the Clearfield Borough Council.
According to McGinnis, the department’s 2019 statistics are as follows: 1,558 traffic stops, 352 arrests, 85 non-traffic citations, 737 traffic citations by police officers, 154 citations issued by parking tenant for a total of 891, calls for service from County Control 5,808, Uniform Crimes Code reported offenses 1,217 and 4,714 reports typed.
McGinnis also reported that the company Law Enforcement Magnets took pictures of the police department for a calendar and will be selling the calendar around town in the near future.
He said the company paid the police department $700 for the right to sell the calendars.
Also, Chief Justin Worley of the fire department reported the fire company had 327 calls for the year in 2019, making it the second busiest fire company in the county behind Lawrence Township Fire Company No. 1 on Mill Road.