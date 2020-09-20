Clearfield Borough Council is planning to undertake a storm water/flood control project in the West Side section of the borough.
The borough has allocated $90,023 in 2018 Community Development Block Grant Funds toward improvements to the Orr’s Run culvert in West Side, according to Clearfield County Community Development Specialist Lisa Kovalick at the recent Community Development Block Grant public meeting.
Kovalick administers the CDBG program for the borough.
The project would alleviate the flooding problems from Orr’s Run in West Side and in the Martin Street area, Kovalick said. It would also include some paving work, borough Operations Manager Leslie Stott said.
The total cost of the Orr’s Run project is $245,006. The borough is looking at allocating 2019 CDBG funds toward the project as well.
Originally, the funds were allocated toward the oft delayed Stinky Run storm water improvement project in East End, but it now appears the state will not get the project completed before the 2021 deadline.
The borough has three years to spend its annual CDBG allocation, Kovalick said.
Kovalick said going forward they, are not going to allocate CDBG funds to the Stinky Run project until they meet personally with officials from the state Department of Community and Economic Development, the state Department of General Services and state Department of Environmental Protection officials. A meeting will give assurance that the project is actually getting underway, because it is a lot of work to switch the allocations every time the project is delayed.
“It’s a lot of work for you, it’s a lot of work for me, and it’s a lot of work for them,” Kovalick said.
She said DCED and DEP officials are on board with setting a date for the meeting.
“We need Stinky Run to move forward, not just for CDBG but we don’t want our residents getting flooded out,” Stott said.
The borough’ share of the Stinky Run project is about $189,000 for the cost of relocating utilities.
The borough is also looking at using some CDBG funds to remove some blighted properties, but before a structure is taken down, they like to have another structure built on the lot. They are currently working with Habitat for Humanity to see if the organization would be willing to build a home on one of the lots, Kovalick said.