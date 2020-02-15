Clearfield Borough Council on Thursday discussed whether or to support the county’s appeal of the PA Waste LLC’s permit for the Camp Hope Landfill in Boggs Township.
The borough council has voted twice previously to oppose the awarding of permits to the landfill — but now that there is a new council and the state Department of Transportation has awarded the permits. The latest action is now being appealed by the county, and council is considering another resolution supporting the appeal.
Borough Operations Manager Leslie Stott said the landfill would create traffic problems in the area as well as potential air and water pollution.
“And I don’t see any benefit to the borough from it,” Stott said.
Borough Councilman James Kling agreed and said although the truck traffic normally would travel down Interstate 80 to the state Route 879 bypass to SR-153 to the landfill, if there were a crash or road closure, the truck traffic would be re-routed through downtown Clearfield, forcing the borough to call up its police and fire police to manage traffic.
Two of the new councilmembers, Stephanie Errigo and Scott Ortasic, said they were opposed to the landfill.
Ortasic asked if the borough would be required to pay anything if it votes to support the county’s appeal, and Solicitor F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III said it wouldn’t. Stott said if the county commissioners ask for a contribution to help with the cost of the appeal, Stott said the borough is replacing the roof on the police station this year and doesn’t think there is any room in the budget to do so.
Councilman Robbie Tubbs recommended the committee table the motion to allow council members to study the issue prior to voting on it at next week’s council meeting.
Earlier this month, DEP approved PA Waste, LLC of Philadelphia’s permits to construct a new 5,000 tons-per-day, double-lined, municipal waste landfill in Boggs Township, which the county voted last week to appeal.
The proposed landfill and supporting facilities will be located within an 845-acre facility about seven miles southeast of Clearfield, along the west side of state Route 153. The waste disposal limits will encompass about 217 acres, with support facilities and buffer areas within the remainder of the overall facility boundary, according to DEP.