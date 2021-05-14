Clearfield Borough Council is considering revamping its ordinances to combat illegal dumping.
At its committee meetings Thursday night, borough operations manager Leslie Stott reported the borough is having issues with illegal dumping at the compost site along 21st Street. Recently she said someone has been dumping large chunks of concrete at the compost site.
Street foreman Todd Kling agreed and said the compost site is for residents of Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township to bring their yard waste —such as brush, leaves, grass clippings, etc. and to have it recycled into compost. He said most people are using the site correctly but a few are not.
Kling also said contractors from all over the region are bringing materials to the site, stating people are dumping large logs and stumps, root systems, concrete and fill at the compost site.
“We are having to spend a lot of time up there,” Kling said. “It’s getting out of control.”
Stott said if the issues continue, the borough will be forced to lock the gate at the compost site and post hours when people can use it.
Stott asked residents if they see anybody or contractors using the compost site to write down their license plate and call the borough immediately.
Kling also said the borough is having issues with people dumping garbage at the borough garage and in the dumpster at Kurtz Park. He said the dumpers in the borough’s parks are for people using the parks.
But he said the borough isn’t having issues with the other dumpsters in the other borough parks. If anything the dumpster at Upper Witmer Park is underused. Councilman Mason Strouse said many people using the park don’t realize they are allowed to use the dumpster. Kling agreed and said he is going to look at putting a large sign next to the dumpster telling residents it is for people using the park.
Councilwoman Stephanie Errigo said they are in the process of applying for a state recycling grant and said the borough could request money for additional surveillance cameras to help catch the people who are illegally dumping. Stott agreed and said they will be looking into doing this.
Solicitor F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III said it is probably time for the borough to update its ordinances and stiffen the fines for illegal dumping at the compost site, the borough garage and borough parks because even if the borough catches and fines violators, many contractors and people would just pay the $25 fine and continue to dump their materials in the borough. Bell recommended council vote at its regular meeting next week to authorize him to draw up some proposed amendments to the ordinance.