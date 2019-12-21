Clearfield Borough Council approved its final 2020 budget without a tax increase at its meeting Thursday night.
The budget calls for $2,418,846 in spending and revenues and keeps real estate taxes at 27 mills per year.
This means a resident with a home valued at $100,000 will pay about $675 in real estate taxes per year to the borough.
The budget includes the following expenditures: $989,584 for the police department, which accounts for almost 40 percent of the borough’s budget; street department, $334,419; $131,634 for general highway maintenance; $55,252 for highway cleaning; $89,561 for snow removal; $80,000 for highway lighting; $27,154 for traffic control; $101,801 for the fire department; and $75,432 for code enforcement.
The borough’s administrative salaries are as follows: Operations Manager Leslie Stott, $63,969; police Chief Vincent McGinnis, $71,056; Code Enforcement Officer Larry Mack, $41,003; Secretary/Administrative Assistant Betsey Houser $34,214; part-time Secretary Sally Ireland, $8,882.82; and Solicitor F. Cortez Bell III, $10,500.
Clearfield Borough Tax Collector is expected to earn a commission of $38,000, and the total cost of tax collection is $43,338.
The borough has budgeted a $10,000 contribution to the Clearfield Lawrence Township Airport, $4,560 to the Shaw Public Library, $500 to the SPCA, $2,500 to the Shade Tree Commission and $1,000 to the Clearfield Revitalization Corporation.